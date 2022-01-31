Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that lead to an alleged assault around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, January 26, 2022. According to a press release from the City of Newburgh Police Department, a 68-year-old male driver was assaulted by the operator of a gray, older model Acura TL. The alleged assault occurred after a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Street and Van Ness Street.

Once officers arrived at the scene, it was also discovered that the suspects had stolen property from the victim before fleeing. There aren't too many details about the accident itself, or exactly what happened afterward that lead up to the alleged assault. Police are currently investigating the matter and are asking the public for help identifying the suspects. Police say that charges are pending.

Further, police say the suspect is a black man, who's around 6' feet tall with a heavy build. He was witnessed traveling with a female companion, both of which spoke with a Haitian accent. Pictures indicate the suspect was wearing dark clothes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rude at 845-569-7509.

