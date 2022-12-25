You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants

If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.

Chinese food was always a life saver whenever I felt sick, as well. An order of chicken and rice soup would really hit the spot and rejuvenate me. Put a dab of hot sauce in the soup, and that will really open up your sense again!

In college, we had this place nearby that we called "Subchunkin." It was like a lone indoor food court on the streets of Albany that had Subway, Dunkin Donuts, and Chinese food. Whenever I ordered Chinese food, I almost always ordered from them because they were the most consistent.

Today, I've got a couple of Chinese restaurants in about 5 minutes from the radio station. Sometimes I'll call in for some dumplings or something for lunch. So good!

Below, we have 10 of the best Chinese Restaurants in Kingston, New York. Did your favorite spot make it on the list? If not, let us know. And if your favorite place did make it, sing its praises and let us know why you love it so much! Message us through the app!

