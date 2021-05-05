Charitable Hudson Valley Business Owner Hurt in Horrible Accident

A charitable Hudson Valley business owner who's worked with celebrities was severely injured after he was hit by two cars and needs some help.

Keavan "Doc" Rivers of Poughkeepsie was hit by two cars and dragged a long distance while riding a scooter in Hawaii on Friday.

"Our dear friend Keavan Rivers has been in a horrible accident on the island of Maui in Hawaii. He is alive and I am told he can move his feet. Keavan has a punctured lung, punctured spleen, a broken neck, broken back in 3 places, mangled broken arm (badly compound ), and 10 broken ribs," Kirsten Barnes writes in a GoFundMe setup to help Rivers pay for his medical costs.

Rivers is the owner of Doc Rivers Electric Tattoo in Poughkeepsie. In 2015, he tattooed actor Jeffery Dean Morgan. Morgan lives in Dutchess County.

"What a nice guy. Hope to have him back," Rivers wrote in an Instagram post, sent to Hudson Valley Post.

Rivers is also the founder of Docs PKNY Recycle Project. Rivers purchases or builds bicycles and then donates them to underprivileged and special needs kids living in the Hudson Valley.

"Keavan is in ICU at Maui Memorial," Barnes writes in the GoFundMe. "We all know how Keavan cheers us all up when we are down. It's time to help him through this unknown and very difficult time."

As of this writing over $7,300 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

