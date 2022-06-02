Car Crashes Into Pole in Dutchess County Causing Power Outages

Morning commutes are always hectic, and with more people relocating to the area the more congested the roads have become. A motor vehicle accident Thursday morning has caused power outages in one part of Dutchess County, according to sources. There still aren't a lot of details at this point, but officials say the road where the accident happened will be closed for some time Thursday.

Where

Eastern Dutchess Fire and Rescue posted on their Facebook page that the accident happened in Dover on Cricket Hill Road when a motor vehicle crashed into a pole Thursday morning. Officials say the accident brought wires down on to the motor vehicle and knocked over the pole and transformer. Eastern Dutchess says that the crash has caused power outages in that vicinity, though did not specify the extent of the outages or how long the area will be without power.

Other Local News and Happenings

The old Ulster County Jail, which was abandoned in 2007, may soon be coming down. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced Tuesday that demolition will begin soon on the site that was first constructed back in the early 1970s. The press release says that the 2022 Executive Budget directed money to speed up the demo process in making way for construction. Given the age and condition of the old jail, renovation and reuse by any sort of new business is not possible.

So, what's going to be built in its place?

The Plan

Ryan says that demolition in the area can start this summer. What is being planned to be constructed in its place is affordable housing, according to the press release. County Executive Ryan says that the Golden Hill concept will build affordable homes for seniors, the workforce, and those in need of supportive housing to help people under "tremendous pressure due to the housing crisis.".