Can Your Dog Get the Flu? Yes, They Can

Have you ever wondered if your dog or cat can come down with a case of the winter flu? Yes, they can. Dogs are more social than most cats, but both are susceptible to germs and the same 'flu' that their owners can get.

What are the symptoms? Some of the symptoms mirror the same ones that you will notice on yourself when you start to feel under the weather: fever, sneezes, sleeping more and even coughing.

According to the Merck Animal Health Web site DogFlu.com, in recent years, New York has experienced a rather large outbreak of dog flu. The website recommends vaccinations against canine and feline influenza, but the best advice for your dog or cat is to have the discussion with your veterinarian, before your little furry family members start to show the symptoms.

How is it possible that you dog can contract the canine flu? Well, it sort of happens the exact same way it happens if you were to come down with a flu. Here are they ways that they can contract it, any of them sound familiar as to what we have been chatting about COVID, the last few months?

Through Direct Contact

Through Coughs or Sneezes

Through Contaminated Objects

So basically, the same way you might contract the regular flu or any other contagious infection.

Has your pet ever come down with a case of this flu? What did you do to make them feel better? Did they want more attention or to just be left alone?

