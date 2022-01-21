Can We Bring Back Bugaboo Creek to Poughkeepsie? Please!?

KISS THE MOOSE!

Okay, so maybe we won't bring that back in COVID times. But for the love of everything that is holy...can we bring Bugaboo Creek Steak House to the Hudson Valley?

Bring Back Those Bugaboo Hudson Valley Childhood Memories

Bugaboo played an essential role in my childhood. It was the spot for every birthday while in elementary school. 10-year-old me loved ordering an ice-cold root beer in a frosty cold beer mug, thinking I was some kind of an adult.

Who could forget the aromas of fresh wood and ribs swirling through the air as soon as you pulled open the deer antler handle on the front door? And then being greeted by a talking Christmas tree or seeing Buffalo Bill chatting away upon the cabin wall. That's a core Hudson Valley childhood memory for me.

Topping off your evening with a visit from the Birthday Moose (who you had to kiss before blowing out your candles) and a skillet chocolate chip cookie. Life didn't get much better than that.

Bugaboo Closes

Sadly, Bugaboo Creek in Poughkeepsie closed up shop around 2016. The Bugaboo Poughkeepsie location's Facebook page is like looking at a time capsule. But if you think about it, everything went downhill from that point on, right?

Look at us now, battling a worldwide pandemic without an animatronic Buffalo telling dad jokes to get us through it. Quite frankly, it's depressing.

I thought maybe there would be 1 lone Bugaboo chain still open, so I went to the Bugaboo website provided by the old Poughkeepsie locations Facebook page... The website is up for sale.

bugaboocreeksteakhouse.com bugaboocreeksteakhouse.com loading...

It looks like we can't even request a new location. This is getting sadder and sadder by the minute.

If you could, would you bring back Bugaboo Creek? What 90s restaurant would you bring back to the Hudson Valley?

Remember Bugaboo Creek in Poughkeepsie? Bugaboo Creek was the hottest spot on route 9 in Poughkeepsie back in the 90s and early 2000s. Did you have to KISS THE MOOSE?

Sad Images From the Final Days of the Hudson Valley's Last Toys R Us In 2018 the Hudson Valley said farewell to its last Toys R Us location. It was the end of an era, and many customers were overcome with emotions when the store on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie finally shut its doors for the last time. Here's a peek inside the final days of the beloved toy store, with some images courtesy of a YouTube photographer who toured the store one last time just days before it closed

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at?

The Blackthorne Resort's Deluxe Log Cabin The Blackthorne Resort is the place you go to have great fun and to get off the grid. Go for one of their specialty weekends or just go to relax. Check out the cabinet you can rent.

A Look Inside the Abandoned Letchworth Village in Thiells, NY Letchworth Village has been closed since 1996, but the dark and haunted history of the Rockland County psychiatric hospital is still a topic of discussion today.

17 of the Hudson Valley's Most Stunning Wedding Venues 17 gorgeous Hudson Valley wedding venues.