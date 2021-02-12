Brunch is Back at One Hudson Valley Hot Spot

Slowly, but surely, we are seeing some of our favorite local businesses get back to a normal schedule.

Currently, restaurants across New York State and in the Hudson Valley are looking to extend the amount of time they can stay open. If you aren't familiar in New York, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants are only able to stay open until 10pm and must stop seating patrons at 8:30pm.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said in a statement “Under normal circumstances, the winter months are the most challenging for our local restaurants. This common sense adjustment will help our restaurant owners, their many employees, and our local economy.”

While we wait for the final verdict on that, one popular Hudson Valley spot is finally getting back to a set schedule.

Shadows on The Hudson, known for the tasty foods, outstanding brunch and gorgeous views of the Hudson River, shared that they're back to their daily grind.

In a statement posted on Facebook Shadows said:

We are now O P E N every day of the week for lunch & dinner, including the return of our weekly Sunday Buffet Brunch!

They also announced the return of their full menu. Which includes favorites such as "French Dips, Raw Bar, NY Strip Steaks, & more."

If you're interested in taking a seat at Shadows on The Hudson and enjoying lunch, dinner or brunch give them a call at 845-486-9500 to make your reservation.

Shadows on The Hudson is located on the Poughkeepsie waterfront at 176 Rinaldi Blvd in Poughkeepsie.

Happy Brunching!