I am no stranger to yoga. It has been a while since I took a class but I can still remember the basics. The funny thing about me and yoga is how I never realized there are so many different kinds. When I was doing yoga, I knew I was in a beginner class but what I didn't realize was there were actually different types of yoga. I just thought it was about different skill levels in balance and bendiness.

I figured I would brush up on my yoga knowledge for this article and I discovered that according to Healthifyme.com, there are apparently 4 types of yoga. I have no idea what type of yoga class I was in 10 years ago. All I do know is that it was fun. Yoga can be fun, energizing, and relaxing. If you have never taken a class, I say don't knock it until you try it.

Mill House Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie, NY Serves up Yoga

Yoga being fun and relaxing may be why the Mill House Brewing Company has decided to have a yoga event this coming Monday, April 25, 2022, at 6:30 PM. Namaste and Have a Beer will include a 45-minute Vinyasa-style yoga class and then after you can have a beer. The teacher for the evening is Tahnee Comizio. Tickets to the event are $25 and space is limited so be sure to reserve soon. You must contact Tahnee directly at mbsyogi4@gmail.com to book.

If you are not familiar with Vinyasa Yoga oneflowyoga.com describes it as:

Vinyasa is a style of yoga characterized by stringing postures together so that you move from one to another, seamlessly, using breath. Commonly referred to as “flow” yoga, (Via oneflowyoga.com)

Now if yoga is not your thing but you would like to get out and enjoy a local beer, glass of wine, or even some locally made ciders why not grab your favorite fur baby and pick from this Hudson Valley list of places that will welcome you and your dog for an afternoon of day drinking.

