Border Patrol Agent Charged in New York for Reported Civil Rights Violations

The United States Department of Justice released new information on Thursday, August 22nd regarding one New York Border Patrol Agent's alleged inappropriate commands made to 4 separate victims.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility Investigative Operations Directorate is currently investigating this reported Civil Rights violation case.

Border Patrol Agent Reportedly Violates Civil Rights

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman's office in partnership with Vance Kuhner, Special Agent in Charge for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Professional Responsibility, New York, released more details following Border Patrol Agent Shane Millan's alleged inappropriate commands that he made to several women during their virtual processing into the United States.

Shane Millan, age 53 from Jefferson County, NY, allegedly commanded three separate women to expose their bare chests live over a webcam during their virtual processing.

The information further alleges that Millan also demanded a fourth woman expose her chest over a webcam but left her undergarments on.

Reportedly, Millan had told the women that these requests were a necessary and legitimate portion of the virtual processing. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman's press release states, "Millan's demands to see the victim's breasts were for his own gratification."

Border Patrol Agent Charged for Misdemeanor Crime in New York

Millan was arrested on Thursday, August 22.

The State Attorney's press release shares that Millan, "willfully deprived four different victims of their constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches." Millan was officially arraigned on Thursday in Syracuse, NY and was released pending a trial.

