Big Bell Tower Restoration in Kingston, NY Has Officially Begun

The City of Kingston, NY is full of historical buildings, some that are up to 200 years old. It is probably one of the things about Kingston that I love the most. To be able to walk through the Rondout area or the Stockade District and see the buildings, the churches, essentially the architecture of time from the mid to late 1800's, through today.

It is great that the City of Kingston is mindful of its history, so mindful of it, that they have announced the commencement of the restoration of the City Hall. The current project will include (according to a press release) cleaning and masonry repointing on the tower exterior, masonry repointing on the tower interior, and minor repairs to the Council Chambers.

The City Hall was built in 1872 (420 Broadway) and according to Mayor Noble, it is expected to have all of the repairs and restoration of the inside of the building to be completed in time to mark the 150th anniversary of the building which is set to take place in May of 2022. The repairs for the exterior of the building are expected to take a little longer and be completed two months later, July of 2022.

Have you been in the City Hall building? Which is your favorite historical building in the City of Kingston? Yes, feel free to include anyone of the gorgeous historical churches. Please share, myself I love old buildings, the architecture, the items that were used to build or craft them. I find it fascinating.

