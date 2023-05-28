Bethel Woods Ranked Among Best in the Nation Beating Other Competitors

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts is located in Sullivan County. These magical grounds hold the memories from a historic time in place.

Bethel Woods is known for being the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair. People have traveled from all over the world to this site for the performing arts center, museum, classes and exhibits, events and more.

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Is Known For More Than Their Concerts

Bethel Woods is a nonprofit, cultural organization that brings educational programs to the Hudson Valley as well. They have offered wellness programs to the community.

Over the past couple of years, I have attended different events at Bethel Woods. Their gift shops has some groovy, unique items for sale. There has been a wide variety of different concerts and performers that I saw, experienced their incredible museum multiple times and walked through the historic Bindy Bazaar trail.

Have You Ever Been On The Bindy Bazzar Trail?

The Bindy Bazaar trail showcases the grounds where the exchanging of goods happened during the Woodstock festival. Upon visiting the Bindy Bazaar Trail, I was greeted by a fellow Bethel Woods lover. This man explained how he was present in 1969 for the festival and was a part of the transactions taking place at that time.

Did You Attend Bethel Woods Peace, Love & Lights?

Peace, Love & Lights was a magical, drive thru, Christmas experience. I have also experienced Bethel Wood's exhibits such as their Lights, Color, Fashion Exhibit which showcased the fashion of the 1960's in San Diego, California.

Original Performers From 69' Woodstock Have Came Back To Bethel Woods



Alot of talented performers have taken the stage at Bethel Woods. However, some of them have performed at during the 1969 Woodstock Festival and have made their way back since.

My favorite part about summer are the concerts at Bethel Woods. Last summer, I had the chance to see Chicago, The Beach Boys, The Temptations, The Doobie Brothers, Dead & Co.Phish, Santana and more.

During Santana's performance, he described that it was like being there in 1969 during the Woodstock Festival. He shared powerful messages of how we can bring that feeling of being one into the world today and co-exist.

Bethel Woods Announced Their Growing Lineup For Their 2023 Concert Season

While the 2022 line up for the concert season was incredible, we also have a lot to look forward to this year. Guests have the opportunity to see Graham Nash perform in an intimate setting at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Artists such as Jason Aldean, Rod Stewart, James Taylor, Zac Brown Band and more will be at Bethel Woods.

The 2023 concert season lineup will continue to grow on their website and social media.

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Made An Announcement About Their Music Festival

This summer, Bethel Woods lovers can spend the weekend in their favorite place during a one of a kind music festival.

Bethel Woods described this music festival as being,

"2 days a good vibrations, live music and memorable moments in Bethel, NY"

The Catbird Music Festival Will Take Place At Bethel Woods In 2023

For the first time in decades, a music festival will happen at Bethel Woods, on the former Yasgur's Farm. Catbird comes to life, August 19 and August 20 of 2023.

Visitors can escape to beautiful Bethel Woods for a fun-filled weekend. This will include food from local eateries, craft beer and all different types of music.

Nonalcoholic beverages will also be sold. Vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan options will also be available during the music festival. From Americana, folk, indie and even jam bands, there will be something for everyone to dance to.

Similar to the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival, guests will also be able to camp on-site during the weekend.

How Can Guests Purchase VIP Tickets And Camping At Bethel Woods?

Along with camping, glamping and RV passes will be available as well. There are different ticket experiences such as ga+, VIP and platinum. Additonal information can be found on their website.

The Official Lineup For Catbird Music Festival Has Been Announced

The headliner announcement was made for the Catbird music festival. The Lumineers will be on the historic grounds of Bethel Woods during this brand-new experience!

Their full lineup can be seen on their website and social media.

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Was Recognized By USA Today's Readers' Choice Travel Awards

Bethel Woods made an announcement on social media. They were excited about the recent nomination they were included in.



According to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts,

"We are so excited to announce that we've been nominated in the USA Today's Readers' Choice Travel Awards for . If you love Woodstock, the 1960s, and how all of those things came together to form an ever-lasting community, please consider voting for us here → https://bit.ly/BWBest10"

Bethel Woods Ranked Among Best in the Nation Beating Other Competitors

Although Bethel Woods didn't get first place, they did rank among some of the best museums and out shined other competitors.

The 10 best music museums across the nation were nominated. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts came in at number 4.

They beat other competitors such as the Motown Museum in Detroit Michigan and The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol Virginia.

They also took the number 4 spot outshining The GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi, The Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee and The B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center in Indianola, Mississippi.

What's your favorite part about visiting Bethel Woods Center for the Arts? Share with us below.

Remembering Woodstock '94 in Pictures A collection of 35mm photographs taken at the Woodstock '94 concert shows what it was like to be in the crowd and backstage at this historic Hudson Valley event.