Going Ice Fishing? Here are the Hudson Valley Best Spots

I was unaware that ice fishing was something that many Hudson Valley anglers enjoy doing throughout the winter months.

I always thought that fishing in the Hudson Valley was something that ended once it cold out but according to many, ice fishing can be just as much fun, if not more! One thing I do know is that if you plan to fish in the warmer months in the Hudson Valley you are required to have a fishing license. There are some exceptions including fishing on a licensed fishing preserve, fishing during a free fishing weekend to name a few, full license exceptions can be found here.

In the colder months, there are numerous locations across the Hudson Valley that offer ice fishing, and according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation you do need a license to ice fish and they have some guidelines to follow if you plan on ice fishing. We've come up with a breakdown of where you can ice fish in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Sullivan Counties below but before you scroll down to find a location near you there are some things to be aware of before you go.

New York State Ice Safety Guidelines

According to the DEC, safe ice should be the number one thing you are aware of before you step on the ice. They say the rule you should follow is "a minimum of three to four inches of solid ice is the general rule for safety." The DEC follows an Ice Thickness Table for new, clear ice only and says that if ice is 2 inches or less, people should stay off. If the ice is 4 inches or thicker people are allowed to fish.

Ice Fishing in Dutchess County

The following locations offer ice fishing in Dutchess County according to the DEC:

Morgan Lake is located off of Creek Rd in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Sylvan Lake near Sylvan Lake Rd in the town of Beekman.

Silver Lake in the town of Clinton.

Rudd Pond is located off of Rudd Pond Rd near Millerton.

Stissing Pond is located off of Lake Rd in Pine Plains.

Wappinger Lake is located in Wappingers Falls.

Whaley Lake is located just west of Pawling.

Ice Fishing in Ulster County

The following locations offer ice fishing in Ulster County according to the DEC:

Esopus Creek is located near Saugerties.

Rondout Creek is located in Eddyville.

Sturgeon Pool is located just east of Rosendale.

Chodikee Lake is located just east of New Paltz.

Onteora Lake is located west of Kingston.

Yankeetown Pond is located west of Woodstock.

Wilson Lake at the Kenneth Wilson State Park is located west of Woodstock.

Ice Fishing in Orange County

The following locations offer ice fishing in Orange County according to the DEC:

Lake Askoti is located at the Palisades Interstate Park.

Round Lake in Monroe.

Skannatati Lake at the Palisades Interstate Park.

Walton Lake in Monroe.

Eagle Lake at the Palisades Interstate Park.

Four Corners Pond at the Palisades Interstate Park

Greenwood Lake in Greenwood Lake.

Lake Nawahunta at the Palisades Interstate Park.

Massawippa Lake at the Palisades Interstate Park.

Silver Mine Lake at the Palisades Interstate Park.

Little Dam Lakesat the Palisades Interstate Park.

Te Ata Lake at the Palisades Interstate Park.

Lake Tiorati at the Palisades Interstate Park.

Blue Lake is located at Sterling Forest Park.

Ice Fishing in Sullivan County

The following locations offer ice fishing in Sullivan County according to the DEC:

Bashakill Marsh is located just south of Wurtsboro.

Delaware River covers the entire county.

Lake Huntington in Cochecton.

Mongaup Pond just north of DeBruce.

Swinging Bridge Reservoir is located southwest of Monticello.

White Lake in White Lake.

Lake Superior in Bethel.

Kiamesha Lake is just north of Monticello.

Toronto Reservoir near White Lake.

Waneta Lake is located north of Livingston Manor.

Morningside Lake is located west of Woodbourne.

All of the locations listed above do have specific regulations to use for fishing purposes, so before you head out to fish take a look at the regulations online here.

