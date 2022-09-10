I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley

If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot.

There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.

Here's What Happened...

On Sunday I was on my way to watch my daughter's high school soccer team play a scrimmage at Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, my plan was after the game to drive over to Route 9 and grab a sandwich at Jersey Mike's (one of my favorite sandwich spots..LOL). As we were driving to the game on Raymond Ave, we drove past the old Burger Fi location near Vassar College and noticed that a new restaurant has opened up in its place and decided that after the game instead of subs, we were gonna give it a try.

Canva Canva loading...

Delta Pi in Poughkeepsie

I didn't quite understand the name until I walked inside. Inside there are all kinds of math equations on the wall including pi (3.14) which makes sense, I think...LOL!! On the food side, as you get to the counter they give you all kinds of options to build your own gyro, or bowl including fresh ingredients, various proteins, and more. I'm a simple order type of guy so I went with the basic greek gyro for dinner and baklava for dessert.

The Delta Pi staff had me in and out in less than 5 minutes! The worst part was my drive from their restaurant to my house, the amazing smell coming from the bag almost killed me...LOL! Once I got home and started to eat I couldn't believe how good the food was. The gyro I got was so big that I couldn't finish it in one sitting, which is good news for lunch today...LOL!

I know that you probably read a bunch of food reviews online every day (I haven't been paid to write this!) but I thought if you live in the Poughkeepsie area and are looking to try something new I would give you another option.

If you do go, please let me know what you think, and send me a message through the Wolf country app. OPAH!!!

