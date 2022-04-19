The 8 Best Delis Near Poughkeepsie, New York According to Yelp

Stacks of salted meat below melted cheese. What more could you possibly want? I love a good sandwich. Who doesn't? Whether it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner most New Yorkers enjoy stopping by the deli.

A good deli has something for everyone at just about anytime. In the morning, if you want an egg and cheese sandwich on a hard roll, you can get what you want at a deli. At lunchtime, if you want an Italian sandwich with extra Capocollo, you can bet a good deli in the Hudson Valley will have it.

Believe it or not, the deli experience that we have here in the Hudson Valley and New York State is not something that you can get anywhere. I grew up in Michigan and there weren't any delis like there are around here. Where I grew up if you wanted a good sandwich the only place you could go was a Subway restaurant. As much as I love Subway, it just doesn't compare to a deli made by someone who knows what they are doing.

Who is hungry? If you are, then stop by any one of these top-rated delis according to Yelp. These are the restaurants that had the most stars along with the number of the most reviews. These delis are not listed in a particular order. Did your favorite deli make the list?

Take a look at the 8 top-rated delis in or around Poughkeepsie, New York.

The 8 Best Delis Near Poughkeepsie, New York

