‘Beloved’ Longtime Hudson Valley Teacher Dies

A longtime teacher from the Hudson Valley who made an "enormous" impact in his student's lives has died.

Christopher Tucci died in the early morning hours on Saturday, March 27.

"Our dear friend and colleague Christopher Tucci passed away in the early morning hours of March 27th. He is at peace and reunited with his beloved wife Laura," Marie Panzer wrote in a GoFundMe set up for Tucci's family, titled "Remembering Our Beloved Tucci."

Tucci is survived by his two children, Toni and Mitchell.

"His Goshen High School Family would like to honor him and help his beautiful and loving children, Toni and Mitchell, with expenses during this difficult time. Tucci always brightened our days with his stories, talent, and laughter," the GoFundMe states.

Tucci was a visual arts teacher and the head of the arts department at Goshen High School, according to Facebook.

"Tucci was well-loved by everyone. He helped me out during some of my toughest times in high school and provided me with an escape to an empty classroom when things became too much. He always had a smile on his face and a joke to crack. The impact Tucci made on my life was enormous and I appreciate everything he ever did for me," a former student wrote in the comment section of the GoFundMe.

As of this writing, nearly $29,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

