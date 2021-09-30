Beekman Man Stabs 3 Neighbors, Killing 1

A Dutchess County man stabbed 3 of his neighbors, killing 1 according to a press release from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

In the press release, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office states that on Wednesday, September 28th, at 11 p.m. they arrived at the scene of a stabbing at 174 Walnut Drive in the Town of Beekman.

Upon arrive to the scene authorities learned that a 32 year old male was stabbing other people. The press release goes into further detail stating:

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Willem C. Salcius (age 32 of Beekman) started an altercation with neighbors, during which he stabbed three (3) of them multiple times before taking his own life at the scene. One victim is deceased at the scene, and two others were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

35 year-old William E. McGoorty was pronounced dead at the scene. Robert M. McGoorty and Edward M. McGoorty are both currently being treated at a local hospital.

The motive for the attack is still under investigation, however the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office believes that all involved knew each other at the time of the stabbing. There is no more information at this time. This story will be update with more information as it becomes available.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office was assisted by several outlets during the altercation including Dutchess County Medical Examiner, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Union Vale Fire Department, Town of Dover EMS, and EMStar.

For immediate updates follow the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

2 Dead, 2 Injured After Neighbor Dispute in Hudson Valley

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.