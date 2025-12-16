“Beach Weather” Returns To Hudson Valley, New York State

Arctic air is gripping New York State, but "beach" weather is returning to the region!

This month, Hudson Valley resident's had to deal with record low temperatures.

Coldest December In Over Decade

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In fact, the first half of December was actually the coldest in over a decade.

Over the first 12 days of December, temperatures across the Hudson Valley averaged 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Hudson Valley Weather says you have to go back to 2013 to find a colder December, or even longer. 2013's cold weather was focused further west.

"So the Hudson Valley hasn't seen this cold of a start to a December in many years," Hudson Valley Weather said.

"Beach Weather" Returns To The Hudson Valley

B Welber B Welber loading...

I personally just returned from a Caribbean cruise vacation. The weather was fantastic! So it's been a shock to my system to return to freezing weather and a Saturday night snowstorm!

That's why I was so happy to see a local weather expert proclaim that beach weather is returning to the Hudson Valley.

Sadly, it won't really be beach weather. You'll have to head south for that. But, Ben Noll says that warmer temperatures late this week will make it feel like beach weather.

"After Sunday’s snow and Monday’s wild chills, 40s and 50s will probably feel like beach weather in the Hudson Valley," Noll wrote on Facebook.

How Warm Will It Get In The Hudson Valley?

B Welber B Welber loading...

According to the latest forecast, temperatures are going to hit over 50 degrees this week! Sadly, it won't last long.

Below are the latest highs and lows for the next few days in the Hudson Valley.

Wednesday

High: 43 degrees

Low: 23 degrees

Thursday

High: 53 degrees

Low: 24 degrees

Friday

High: 52 degrees

Low: 29 degrees

Saturday

High: 36 degrees

Low: 28 degrees

Keep Reading:

The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State

The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State Temperatures can get downright cold across the United States. However, some states are much, MUCH colder than others. See what the lowest recorded temperatures are for each state. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews

LOOK: What is the coldest city in every state?

The 9 Coldest States In America