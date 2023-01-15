Happy New Year! I know, I know, it's been like 10 days, but that's okay. I am still saying Happy New Year to people when I'm out in public, or if I'm just seeing folks that I hadn't seen since 2022.

The holidays may be over, but there is still plenty to celebrate. First off, we have about a month until the Super Bowl. Typically, you are getting ready for all the chicken wings, pizza, chips and more savory goodness. One thing I've been known to bring for parties is baked goods like brownies or cupcakes.

I can't bake for my life, so I typically pick something nearby to wherever I am going. And if you think that baked goods aren't appreciated at Super Bowl parties, you'd be wrong. Those brownies are typically gone before half time.

Not just special occasions like the Super Bowl, I know so many people with birthdays in January. To start off, my mom's birthday is January 4th. You know that we got her one big chocolate cake, her favorite. And then right after the Super Bowl is Valentine's Day. If you're a parent, you're going to be preparing for your kids' Valentine's party at school. If you're in a relationship, you can't show up that day empty handed. The quickest way to most people's heart is through their stomach, and hitting that sweet tooth sure helps.

With all of the celebrations ahead of us in the beginning of 2023, you're going to need a great bakery to have your back for whatever the occasion is. Below, we have the list of the ten best bakeries in and around Orange County according to Yelp. What do you think of our list? Let us know through the app.

The 10 Best Bakeries In and Around Orange County, NY According to the friendly Yelp reviewers of the Hudson Valley, we have been able to pinpoint the best bakeries in Orange County, New York.

