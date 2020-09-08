Bagel Shoppe Opening New Location on Main Street in Beacon

You love to see it, especially during times like these.

I think we all can agree that the last few months have been difficult for small Hudson Valley businesses. Many of our favorite hot spots were closed for a few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic then, once lockdown was lifted, had trouble getting back on their feet.

However, even before the pandemic struck, back in September 2019 a popular breakfast spot in Beacon closed unexpectedly. Beacon Bagel was a hot spot on Main Street to enjoy a delicious array of bagels and sandwiches. Since Beacon Bagel's closure, bagels just haven't been the same on Main Street.

When Beacon Bagel first closed, Facebook rumors were flying that another sports bar would be filling the bagel void. But lucky for us, that was just a rumor.

Another fantastic bagel option for your carb load delight, The Bagel Shoppe in Fishkill is opening a second location. According to The Bagel Shoppe Facebook page, they're opening up shop this week. In the post, they said:

Sneak peek! We are excited to be part of the Beacon community! Bringing our Bagels to Beacon!! 466 Main St. Opening tomorrow Sept. 9th. Looking forward to meeting new friends!

If you'd like to visit either of their locations, the Bagel Shoppe in Fishkill is opened from 6 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday and 6 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 6 AM to 3 PM on Sunday. As of right now The Bagel Shoppe in Beacon is opened Sunday through Saturday 6 AM to 4 PM.

For menus and more information on The Bagel Shoppe check out their website.

How do you like your bagel?