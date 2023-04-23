Sometimes saying goodbye is, while heartbreaking, necessary. I'm sure this will come across as a bit dramatic, but I'm saying goodbye to the nail salon I've been going to for years.

Saying Goodbye to my Favorite Nail Salon

Have you ever gotten your nails done, whether it be a pedicure or manicure, and the nail artist did a phenomenal job? Maybe it's just me, but when I have an experience like that I'm loyal for life and tell all my friends and family about it.

Growing up in the Poughkeepsie area, I've seen my fair share of nail salons. However, it looks like my favorite location is just getting too popular. More crowds, mean more waiting time or rushed jobs at least from my experience. And while I'm glad my go-to salon has so much business now, it's time to move on.

Canva Canva loading...

With that being said, the last few weeks have been spent annoying my friends about their favorite nail salons in the Dutchess County area and Google searches focusing on "nail salons near me."

But I was still coming up short. So I took my search to Yelp. They had a list of "The Best 10 Nail Salons near me in Dutchess County, New York." Some of the places I've heard of, others I haven't. Most are actually in Dutchess County, spanning across Hyde Park, Fishkill, Poughkeepsie, and Millbrook, but there are 2 locations just outside Dutchess in Kent and Sharon Connecticut.

In the #1 spot is Million Nail Spa in the Red Oaks Mill Plaza in Poughkeepsie. This was also the most suggested Nail Salon when I surveyed my friends. That's got to mean something right?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Take a look at the full list below. If your favorite salon didn't make the list let us know and we'll add it!

Are These the 10 Best Nail Salons in Dutchess County? Do you have a favorite Nail Salon in the area? These are the Top 10 Rated Nail Salons in Dutchess County according to Yelp. Did your favorite make the list?

Catskill Cabin Complete with Movie Theater & Spa