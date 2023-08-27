Man, it had been a while since I had been to an arcade! Last summer, I remember going to a Dave & Busters and Round 1, but since then, I haven't been to anything of the kind. I remember growing up and going to the mall to play the arcade there.

One time, I spent about $20 on a claw machine trying to win a Mighty Mouse stuffed animal. I wasn't able to get it, and as I walked away in defeat, one of the staff members noticed me, asked which toy I was going for, opened up the case, and gave it to me. I still have that Mighty Mouse toy, and I'll never forget that story. It's amazing how a little act of kindness can stay with someone.

Rediscovering My Inner Child

I don't get many experiences to enjoy stuff like that these days. When I was at Round 1 last year, though, it was blast! I had never seen this before, but they had private karaoke rooms. I'm sure they are a popular thing, but it was the first time I had seen anything like that.

Flash forward to earlier this week, I was in Beacon getting dinner with a friend. After dinner, we went for a walk and stumbled upon Happy Valley Arcade Bar. I had heard of this place, but I had never been, so we poked our heads inside.

It was really cool in there! They had all of these classic and vintage games. They had stuff like shooter games to Pac Man and Galaga to pinball sets. They were also in the middle of trivia night. I was so impressed by the place. I'm definitely planning a full night there soon!

Best Arcades in Dutchess County

According to Google Reviews left by you, we were able to compile a list of the best arcades and entertainment centers in Dutchess County! What do you think of the list? Did we forget an awesome establishment? What other counties/regions should we cover next? Let us know on the app and on social media!

10 Awesome Arcades & Entertainment Centers in Dutchess County, NY

