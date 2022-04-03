Spring is Coming When you Hear These 3 HV Animal Sounds in your Backyard

Spring has sprung and we aren't the only ones who are expressing how happy we are about it.

We hear the birds chirping earlier in the morning and hear more from our wildlife friends. It can be soothing to wake up and hear them sing their song.

Between the squirrels, birds, and insects, it can get pretty noisy but in a good way. I find it comforting to hear them again after a long winter.

With the beginning of a new season, wildlife awakens.

Some of these sounds you may hear more in the daytime while others come out at night. You may have had the chance to hear from many of our furry friends, while others have no clue what they sound like.

There have been plenty of times that I have heard a noise and immediately Googled it to understand what it was exactly.

Recently, I was able to hear a noise for the first time in my life. Skunks were interacting with one another as if they were playing. I have also heard foxes, coyotes, owls, and more.

Here are some Hudson Valley animal sounds you may be hearing with the start of spring.

Spring peepers

I was shocked when I first heard them on a semi-warm night in the middle of March. I instantly knew that spring was here. If you have ever been hiking during the day and found yourself near a swamp, you may have heard the spring peepers in the daytime. However, it seems that anywhere in the Hudson Valley that even has a few seconds of silence, you can hear them pretty clearly.

Red foxes

There have been plenty of times that I have heard noises from foxes and had no idea what was going on. With that being said, I have experienced many of their calls and they don't sound relaxing at all. However, it's always smart to hear their different calls and what they mean here in the Hudson Valley.

Owls

You may hear their sound at the end of winter and early spring. At times, I often fall asleep to the sound of owls hooting and it's somehow relaxing, haha. I often wonder which sound they are making and for what reason.

Some of my favorite wildlife sounds arrive in the summer.

The katydids and cicadas make those warm summer nights even more relaxing.

Which ones have you heard in your neighborhood? Share with us below.

