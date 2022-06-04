What Used to Be in the Abandoned Eyesore in Dutchess County, NY?
I'm sure there's an interesting story behind the building, but what exactly is it? Everyday when I'm driving home from work I pass an abandoned building that's located a little before the Shoprite in Lagrangeville off of 82. One thing that's always stood out to me is that it's the perfect location for a small business to go into and thrive. More specifically, it's off of a pretty busy road, right near the entrance for the Taconic State Parkway and near a residential area. However, for as long as I've seen it it's been abandoned and the condition of the structure just seems to be getting worse.
A closer look at the abandoned building:
There's graffiti all along the front of the structure and paint is on the windows making it very hard to see. I was looking at the top and you see a sign was up there at some point, but it's very hard to make out what it said. Besides all of that, it's a cute size and has great potential.
Parking and a view:
The parking lot for the structure is a pretty good size and there is a ton of grass around it that provides open space. It's hard to believe that nothing has gone in here in a while and it makes you wonder what businesses have tried to make it in this location.
Ideas for what's been in here:
I have a few guess on what's been here and what it could be used for in the future:
- a florist shop
- a small clothing boutique
- an ice cream parlor
If you know the history behind the structure or what it's been used for in the past, send us a message on the station app.
