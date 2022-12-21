What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?

There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.

What's the story behind this abandoned building in Poughkeepsie?

It actually looks like it was once a pretty cool business. It has great windows and easy access to it because it's right off of the road. I swear last year when I drove by it seemed like someone had purchased it and was starting work, but then nothing really happened. Hmmmm.

Where is the abandoned building located?

The building is located right off of Noxon Road in Poughkeepsie and it's right before the big intersection that houses multiple gas stations. It also looks like residential houses are being built right near it and a potential neighborhood could be going behind it.

What should go in the building?

It's a great location and with a little love and care a new business could do great in it. I was brainstorming some possible ideas for the location:

a candy store

a florist

a tailor or sewing shop

a small coffee shop

a consignment shop

What else?

Mystery questions behind it:

I always love to find out the story behind an old building and what happened. Do you know what used to be in this abandoned building? What happened to it? Are there any plans to fix it up so a local business could use it? What should go there instead? Send us your information and answers on the station app.

Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY? Some may only know about FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt but there were other family members who played a role in the Hudson Valley.

Thomas Suckley and his wife Catherine Murray Bowne created history in Dutchess County, NY. Their estate called "Wilderstein" was designed in the 1800's.

According to Wilderstein.org , the meaning behind the name of their estate means "wild man's stone". This was in reference to "an Indian petroglyph on the property, a reminder of the cultural heritage that preceded European settlement of the region."

By the late 1800's, the son of Thomas and Catherine (Robert Bowne Suckley) along with his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery decided to add onto the estate.

This "Queen Anne style mansion" is also known for its beautiful views, lush landscape and large property. There were three generations of the Suckley family members that lived at Wilderstein.

Who was related to FDR?

Margaret Suckley was not only just a cousin of FDR but they spent quality time together. She traveled with FDR during his presidency and gifted him his black Scottish terrier dog, Fala. Margaret also helped FDR form his library located in Hyde Park, NY.

Some would also say that she was a "confidante" to him as well. Margaret was with FDR when he passed away in Georgia. She died at the Wilderstein estate in 1991 at 100 years old.

Margaret was the last resident to live at Wilderstein.

Wilderstein is also known as "the Hudson Valley's most important example of Victorian architecture."