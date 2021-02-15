6 Ways to Prep For a Hudson Valley Ice Storm

We've had quite the winter here in the Hudson Valley.

It seems like every day the forecast has been calling for snow. This week is no different. The Hudson Valley is expecting a lovely wintery mix tonight. Hudson Valley Weather is reporting "Icing of 0.10 to 0.30 possible south of I-84; 0.20 to 0.50 of ice possible north of I-84."

The National Weather Service and ABC7 NY have shared a few ways to prepare yourself for ice storm conditions.

Here's what you'll need to be as prepared as possible for an ice storm in the Hudson Valley: