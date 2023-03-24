6 Ways to Get Out of Jury Duty in New York State

For the first time in my life, I got my first ever notice to serve on a jury here in New York State. I don't know about you, but I am happy about it.

I never understood why people get so upset or bent out of shape when they get called to serve on a jury. In all of my years, I have never gotten the call and I honestly feel that it's an honor to due so.

It ranks up there with voting and free speech for me, it's part of living in an advanced democratic society. We have to participate in the system in order for it to work. Besides the fact that it is illegal to not participate in a jury if you are called, however, I digress.

We in America do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate

-Thomas Jefferson, 3rd President of the United States

Now, while I plan to proudly serve my civic duty; I know there are tons of people who do not feel that way and are looking for a way to, how do you say, not serve their civic duty. So if this happens to apply to you, or someone you know, here are a few ways that you might be able to get out of serving:

Tell the Judge You Can Tell If a Man Is Guilty Just By Looking In Their Eyes

Kim Potter Found Guilty In Manslaughter Trial Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Like, who needs evidence - you just know that some people are guilty by how they look, or what neighborhood they're from, or any number of other things - just go with that and I'm sure you'll be fine.

Talk About the Economic Hardship Serving on a Jury Will Cause You

Maserati Showroom Opening In Munich Hannes Magerstaedt / Getty Images

If you have a job, you may have to give up some income to serve and while the courts pay you, it may not be enough. So go ahead and tell them that you literally can't afford to serve...and make sure you do so after you drive up in your Maserati while wearing a bunch of gold chains.

Wear Dolphins Fan Gear into the Jury Room

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

While you're in there, profess that anyone that is a Bills Mafia fan should go directly to jail and they absolutely shouldn't pass go.

Request an Exemption Due to Being Emotionally Unstable

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Basically, you could tell the judge how you grew up in Buffalo but are a Patriots fan. That itself is a sure sign of not being emotionally stable enough to be able to render an impartial verdict.

Talk About Your Medical Hardships

Photo by Tom Claes on Unsplash

Do you have a spare neck brace or arm sling laying around? Do with that information what you will.

Misteriouly Have an Important Schedule Conflict That Day

Photo by Sticker Mule on Unsplash

Amazingly, the day you had to serve on the jury, is the same day you needed to go take your fish for a walk.

These are just a few ideas, what others can you think of?

