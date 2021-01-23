6 Ways to Boost Brain Power

At times, the winter months can be a struggle. We can raise our spirits by hanging out with friends and family or treating ourselves to something fun or a treat. Most importantly, we must ask what we can do for our mind and bodies. When I'm having an off day, I think about if I took vitamins or ate enough. Here are some ways that we can boost our brain power and push through any day of the week.

Drink more water

We all know the benefits of drinking water, we have heard it our entire lives. This is just your daily reminder to actually do so. Add in fruits to make it tastier. Eat a good breakfast

This is another statement that we typically grew up hearing from family and or teachers at school. Also try to add more fruits and veggies into your meal plan. Get mental stimulation

It's easy to just stroll on your phone for the majority of the day. Let's get our brains working with writing things down, getting creative with drawing and pick up a new hobby. Exercise

I truly feel my best when I get a quick workout in. Whether you head to the gym, sign up for a class online or go for a walk, it'll be worth it. Get the correct hours of sleep.

Sleeping between 6-8 hours a night is the recommended amount for vitality. I also believe that every person is different and may need less or more. Either way, put your phone down and get those zzz's. Take care of your mental health

At times, we think about the outside and appearance of our bodies. It's great that we care about what we look and feel like but are we taking time for our minds? Whether its one hour a day or an entire day of rest, be sure to cut yourself some slack and relax.

What are some ways that you will pick up? Let me know below