6 Stunning Abandoned Buildings in The Hudson Valley

When you come across an old building that hasn't been lived-in in a while, you can only wonder about the stories those walls could tell.

We're lucky enough to live in a community filled with history and with said history come buildings that are over hundreds of years old.

New York Upstate.com shared a list of some of the most popular abandoned buildings around NY State, 2 of which are from the Hudson Valley.

That list inspired us to add a few of the most talked-about abandoned locations around the Hudson Valley. What abandoned beauties did we miss?