$50,000 of Metal Stolen from Upstate New York Farm

The stolen metal and supplies were stolen from a solar farm in Greene County according to police.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in supplies from a Coxsackie solar farm. New York State Police allege that 31-year-old Keith Douglas, of Schenectady, and 29-year-old Desmond Morgan, of Albany, stole over $50,000 worth of building supplies from the Route 9W Solar Farm Project in the town of Coxsackie.

The pair allegedly stole copper wire, aluminum, and other supplies from the solar farm on two separate occasions according to WRGB. After each theft, the pair sold the copper wire and aluminum for scrap and scrap yards in the area. Copper wire is extremely valuable when scrapped and according to IScrap, the current price per pound of copper wire is worth just under $4 a pound, aluminum is worth much less but still has a value at some area scarp yards.

Police said their investigation into thefts of supplies from the solar farm began back in late January when the first theft was reported. The investigation ended on Wednesday, March 16th when both Douglas and Morgan were arrested and charged.

Canva Canva loading...

Both suspects face numerous charges including:

Grand larceny in the second degree

Grand larceny in the third degree

Both charges are felonies. Both Douglas and Morgan were arraigned in Coxsackie Town Court and set to the Greene County Jail.

Canva Canva loading...

Solar Farms Becoming Big Business in Coxsackie

In the last year, two solar farms have been approved in Coxsackie and according to News 10, a $50 million solar farm project was approved by the New York State Siting Board and gave the green light for the company Hecate Greene to build and operate a 50-megawatt solar farm. Back in August, a 100 megawatt Flint Mine solar farm was approved in Coxsackie. Both projects will provide economic benefits for residents in the region.

Gun Crime Numbers in Hudson Valley Counties Ranked Lowest to Highest