These 5 New York Flowers are Toxic for Your Pets

You're not a pet owner until you've asked the question, "what's in your mouth?!" as your furry friend scurries away. Stealing a piece of cheese from the counter is one thing, but your cat or dog getting their hands (er, paws) on some common New York spring flowers can spell disaster.

There are varying degrees of toxicity and danger depending on what type of plant your pet ingests. Some, like the houseplant philodendron, will cause mouth irritation that will likely dissuade your pet from eating any more. Others have far more serious consequences.

Foxgloves are toxic to humans and animals (Canva)

Foxgloves are Toxic for Everybody

Foxgloves are a beautiful flowering plant that is native to Europe but can also thrive in your New York garden. They are also toxic for both humans and animals. From the stem to the flowers, every part of this plant should be kept out of everyone's mouths, as ingestion can cause serious symptoms including death.

Cats and dogs should steer clear of daylilies (Canva)

Keep Your Cats Away from Lilies

Certain types of lilies are toxic for both cats and dogs, although the severity is different. Daylilies and "true lilies", for example, are very dangerous for cats to eat, but will only cause digestive upsets for your puppy. The FDA warns that for cats, "eating just a small amount of a [lily] leaf or flower petal, licking a few pollen grains off its fur while grooming, or drinking the water from the vase can cause your cat to develop fatal kidney failure in less than 3 days".

Watch out for tulip bulbs (Canva)

Tulip Bulbs are Toxic for Your Pets

Tulips are related to the lily, and are toxic for both cats and dogs. While the main danger lies in the bulb, ingesting the flower can also cause mouth irritation and vomiting. Luckily, ingesting tulips is rarely fatal for your pet if they receive timely medical attention.

Cats should stay away from daffodils (Canva)

Daffodils are Toxic for Dogs and Cats

Daffodils are also toxic for cats and dogs, and just like the tulip, the greatest danger resides in the bulb. The pattern isn't random, either. It's recommended to keep your pets away from all bulb flowers, as not only are the bulbs themselves most likely dangerous, but the stems and flowers can be toxic as well.

Honorable Mention: Peonies

Peonies can spell trouble for your pets, although they are not fatal. If your dog eats the plant, you can expect evacuations from both ends. Springtime can be especially tempting for your pets, as the perennial peony is just starting to emerge from the ground.

While these might be the most common toxic flowers to come across in your New York garden, the complete list is much more extensive. Find a comprehensive list of toxic trees, flowers, and shrubs for your dog here and your cat here, and see which plants are actually safe for them below.

Examples of Pet Safe, Toxic, and Poisonous Plants These are examples of plants that are pet safe, toxic, and poisonous if ingested. It is not a complete list of every safe and non-safe plant.