5 Must Do Energy Saving Tips For All Hudson Valley Home Owners

Homeowners, tenants, renters, well pretty much everyone on the planet would like to be saving money, right? Every time I get my electric bill, I don't understand it and it never goes down. Feel the same?

Here are a few things to do, allegedly that everyone can do, from Central Hudson, which ones have you tried? I have already switched over to the 'new' lightbulbs and have the power strips which are supposed to keep the "Vampire appliances" from using energy/electric when they are not in use, but here are a few more things to do (or to not do anymore):

Turn down the temperature on your hot water heater. Easy to do if your temperature readout is digital. The suggested temp is 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

When it comes time to purchase a new appliance, double check that it has the energy saver logos.

Wash clothes in cold water and use a detergent that is specially formulated to wash in cold water. Also, check if your washer is "High Efficiency" too. I didn't know with my new washer, I also needed to start using a 'HE' laundry soap. It only take a few minutes to find on that is HE and is formulated for cold.

Switch out your shower head to one that is a 'low flow' version. There are also ones that have a switch on them so you can turn the water off when you get wet. While the water is off, you can then soap up and then turn the water back on to rinse off. This is also helpful if you are using electric to run a well pump.

Lock your windows. Seems basic, right? But the weather stripping is designed to be better at doing its job, when the windows are not only closed but also locked.

What change have you made recently that has helped to lower your energy bill? Care to share some tips with us? Thank you in advance, and while my power company might not thank you for helping me to lower the bill, my budget will be super appreciative.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

13 of the Creepiest Hudson Valley Locations to Explore this Fall The Hudson Valley is rich with haunted history. Here are some of the most, allegedly, haunted buildings and locations across the Hudson Valley.

13 Things Invented in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for many things, but not many people are aware that some of the world's most iconic inventions were made right here in our area.