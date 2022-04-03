Not a lot of people know this about me, but I actually used to bowl in a league. It wasn’t a league full of great bowlers, but we sure had fun and I even won a set of knives and a carving board for scoring a high game. It was under 200, but it was the best game I had ever bowled. And I haven’t even come close to it since. My friends and I would spend almost every Saturday night at Casino Bowling, where you could win money. I never did, but we always had a blast.

If you and your friends love to bowl, we’ve got some awesome lanes right here in the Hudson Valley where you can bowl and enjoy a whole evening of games, fun, food, and drink. Here are 5 that people are always raving about.

5 Hudson Valley Lanes that Will Bowl You Over Cool Hudson Valley Bowling Alleys

Bowling lanes have sure changed a lot since I was a kid, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is that they’re still lots of fun. If you’re looking for a fun place to bowl, this list may be right up your alley.

