5 Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend

The weekend is here, and that means we have a little free time to play with. Are you looking for something fun to do here in the Hudson Valley? The Hudson Valley has tons of festivals and shows going on all over the place, but I've picked out 5 cool events for this weekend that the whole family can enjoy.

1 - Mayfest on the Walkway Over the Hudson

The Mayfest Essential Farmers and Makers Market brings a curated selection of the Hudson Valley’s farms, distilleries, breweries, wineries, restaurants, artists, artisans, and more to the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and west approach to Walkway Over the Hudson. Mayfest is this Saturday and Sunday from noon - 5PM.

2 - 5th Annual Car Show and Food Truck Festival

The Orange County Volunteer Fire Police will hold their 5th Annual Car Show and Goshen Historic Track Food Truck Festival this Sunday from 10AM - 3PM. No entry fee, great food, amazing desserts, music, and some of the coolest cars ever. A great time for the whole family, plus it’s all for a great cause.

3 - Wings and Wheels for Warriors

Here is a fun filled family event that is for an excellent cause, too. It’s the 7th Annual Wings and Wheels for Warriors Show this Saturday from 9AM - 3PM at Joseph Y. Resnick Airport, 199 Airport Road in Ellenville. Cool cars and planes, plane rides, great food and a live dj. And it all goes to help the Disabled American Veterans.

4 - Greek Cultural Festival 2022 in New Hampton

If you love Greek food and culture, why not head to Sunflower Valley Farm at 366 County Road 12, New Hampton in Orange County for the Greek Cultural Festival 2022. The festival is today and tomorrow from 11AM - 9PM, and Sunday from 11AM - 7PM. Authentic Greek dishes, homemade Greek pastries, Greek music, a petting zoo, and lots of vendors.

5 - Big Rock Farmers and Makers Fair

Big Rock Community Farm Market at 6031 Route 82 in Stanfordville will be holding a Farmers and Makers Fair from 11AM - 4PM. Check out local vendors and makers and shop the farm market. If you’ve never been to this part of Dutchess County, this would be the perfect time to go and see what the charming hamlet of Stanfordville has to offer.

Those are just 5 fun things to choose from this weekend. There are also flea markets, big attractions like LEGOLAND NY, wineries and distilleries, hiking trails, and some of the most beautiful scenery ever if you just want to take a drive. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, I hope you enjoy it.

