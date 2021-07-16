5 Fun Things to Do in Dutchess County this Weekend

Summer is here, and the weekends seem to be jam packed with fun things to do here in the Hudson Valley. And there are at least 5 really cool things happening this weekend in Dutchess County. Planning on staying close to home this weekend, but still want to get out and have some fun? Check out one, two or more of these events.

Eastdale Village on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie is having a street fair this Saturday, July 17, from 11AM - 4PM. There will be local crafts, restaurants and retail vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment. There will be a special guest appearance by Macaroni The Clown from 11AM - 1PM and live music by Heavy Gauge from 1PM - 4PM.

On Sunday, July 18, head to the City of Poughkeepsie for Summer Sundays on Cannon Street. From 1PM - 5PM, a portion of Cannon Street will be closed to cars and be a pedestrian street with local food, craft beer, wine, cocktails, and desserts, and live music. Feel free to bring the family and the dog. There is free parking at the Liberty Street and Cannon Street city parking lots.

If you love spirits, this might be the perfect weekend to visit Dutch’s Spirits in Pine Plains. They’re having a Midsummer Artisan Market this Saturday from 1PM - 8PM. It’s a great chance for you to have fun while meeting and supporting local artisans.

If you’re like me and you love yard sales and flea markets, Stanfordville is the place to be this weekend. They’re having a town wide yard sale both Saturday and Sunday from 9AM - 3PM, and many businesses will have things outside and will be offering specials.

If you love history and nature, you can be part of the Staatsburg Village Walking Tour this Saturday at 10AM. Follow Staatsburgh staff for a guided walking tour of the hamlet of Staatsburg. Visiting several historic locations and using period photographs, this walking tour will focus on Staatsburg's storied history. The tour begins at 10AM at the Staatsburg Library on 70 Old Post Road.

If you find yourself in Dutchess County this weekend, you certainly have a great choice of things to do. And don’t forget about the Walkway Over the Hudson, Bowdoin Park, and the many towns and villages that have so much to offer.

