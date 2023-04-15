43 Artists Transform Hudson Valley Village Into Inspiring Exhibit

The streets of a local village have been transformed into a gallery showcasing dozens of inspiring works of art.

There are many reasons to visit the Village of Wappingers, but it's a community art exhibit kicking off this week that is generating even more buzz for one of the Hudson Valley's newest up-and-coming towns. After suffering several tragedies, the Village of Wappingers continues to rise. Over the past couple of decades, whenever the area seemed to be on an upward trajectory, there has been some major setback. A collapsed building, two devastating apartment fires and a global pandemic have challenged the village, but the area continues to bounce back every time.

This week, Wappingers is celebrating its vibrant arts community by officially kicking off a village-wide art exhibit. Local artists have provided artwork that now adorns the entirety of Main Street. You can stroll from West Main through East Main and see the efforts of 43 local artists displayed on lampposts whale taking in the local shops and restaurants.

The theme of the exhibit is centered around the artists themselves. Participants were asked to highlight themselves as artistic individuals and submit artwork that best reflected their "work, style and aesthetic." The result is an amazing collection of art that represents the wide array of artisans located in and around the Village of Wappingers Falls.

On Thursday, April 13, Wappingers Rises will host a reception to kick off the installation at the River Valley Arts Center on Mesier Avenue from 5pm to 7pm. You'll be able to meet with some of the artists while enjoying a champagne toast sponsored by Coupe Champagne Bar. The free event is open to the public with food and drink from local restaurants available for purchase.

It's a great way for those who are unfamiliar with the Village of Wappingers to get a taste of the food, local businesses and the people who make it so special.

