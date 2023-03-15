30 Fascinating Facts About Upstate New York’s Mighty Adirondacks

There's a lot to love about living in the Capital Region, but for me, it's our close proximity to the wonder and beauty that is the Adirondack Mountains.

Hikers, campers, wildlife enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and more travel from all over the world to visit our beautiful ADK mountains.

30 Interesting Facts About the ADKs You Probably Didn't Know! From its awe-inspiring high peaks and crystal clear lake, ponds, and streams to its stunning wildlife, our mountains are second to none. And as you'll find, there's no shortage of interesting facts about figures about the mighty ADKs - here are 30 fascinating ones you may not have known!

Run Down But Not Forgotten-Abandoned Frontier Town in the Adirondacks One of my favorite memories is going to Frontier Town in the Adirondacks. We always loved it when we would hop on the train and robbers would come alongside on horseback and try to take over. The rodeo was also a lot of fun. We made some great memories at Frontier Town. It has sat abandoned since 1998 but some of the attractions, yet overgrown, are still standing. Thanks to Antiquity Echoes ' amazing video you can see what once was Frontier Town.

See Rachael Ray's Must Visit Eateries In The Adirondacks Whether you are a Capital Region lifer or new to the area, the quest to find the best places to eat is an endless one. Sometimes, you just need ideas from an expert to find a destiation for that next great meal. That perfect expert for the Adirondacks is celeb chef and Upstate New York native Rachael Ray. Born in Glens Falls, she grew up in Lake George and still has a home in the region. Combine her local knowledge with her food expertise, that's how you now Rachel's 4 must visit eateries in her Adirondacks Travel Guide are legit!