3 Ways to Help Homeless Dogs This Holiday Season

Dutchess County SPCA is a nonprofit and no kill shelter located in Hyde Park.

DCSPCA is asking for assistance by giving these beautiful pups a fur-ever home. Currently at their shelter, they are at maximum capacity with dogs. They ask if you could find it in your heart to kindly adopt and give these precious fur friends all of the love that they deserve. If you are unable to provide a fur-ever home at this time, please consider sharing this information with family, friends and on your social media platforms.

Volunteers are always needed in animal shelters. I found the greatest pleasure in volunteering my time with these furry friends a few years back. If you are able to drop off any food for dogs or cats that would also be appreciated. Towels, paper towels, cat litter or even a monetary donation is also welcomed. Any little bit can help make a difference in their world.

Foster parents are also essential within animal shelters as they provide temporary homes to adopted pets. I had the pleasure of fostering and getting to know beautiful fur babies during the summer and was so thankful to find them fur-ever homes.

You can visit DCSPCA.org/adopt to fall in love with your future new fur friend, or two J. If you are interested, you’ll be able to fill out an application directly on the site.

In addition to donations, the DCSPCA is also looking for comforters and bedding to use for the dog beds. Donations can be dropped off at the location sight in the blue donation bin. This bin is located outside near the front door of the DCSPCA.

Please find it in your heart to help out these loving animals that are looking to add to unconditional love into your lives.

Dutchess County SPCA

636 Violet Ave

Hyde Park, NY 12538

845 452-7722