3 Non Traditional Ways To Use Girl Scout Cookies This Year

Girl Scout cookie season is officially upon us. We have been waiting to enjoy our favorite cookies such as Tagalongs and Thin Mints (for me, at least). This year, you can get them delivered or pick up is available within the Hudson Valley at select locations.

Once you receive your long-awaited Girl Scout Cookies, what will you be doing with them? Besides snacking on these delicious cookies, lets get creative. Here are some ways that we can use them differently this year.

Donate Girl Scout Cookies to military troops

Every season should be the season of giving. The Girl Scouts of the USA allow their local troops to send out cookies to heroes overseas. Imagine fighting for your country and randomly receiving a box of Girl Scout Cookies? I would assume this would feel something like opening presents on Christmas morning. Check out more details here and see what you can do to make someone’s day brighter.

Pair Girl Scout Cookies with wine or beer

I have heard of wineries and breweries hosting events where you pair an alcoholic drink with Girl Scout cookie classics. I would love to attend one of these events but this year, you can do it yourself. Grab a bottle of your favorite wine or craft beer and enjoy! Start off with these drink choices and choose a cookie of your own.

Newburgh Brewing Company, Cream Ale

White cliff Vineyard & Wine, Riesling

Bake with Girl Scout Cookies

I have friends who have baked delicious desserts with Girl Scout Cookies. From what I have enjoyed, check out recipes for Samoa bars, Thin Mint cupcakes and Shortbread cheesecake.

Find out where and how to buy Girl Scout Cookies here.

Which Girl Scout cookie is your favorite? Share your thoughts below.