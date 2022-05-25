3 Big Festivals this Weekend in Orange County

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and for a lot of people that means 3 days off and the unofficial kickoff of summer. Some people will be going to or throwing parties and barbecues, or maybe spending the weekend lounging by the pool. But others want to spend the weekend out and about, and if you're in the Orange County area this weekend, there are a few cool festivals happening in that neck of the woods.

Dylan Fest at Warwick Valley Winery

Bob Dylan’s birthday is May 24, and they’ll be celebrating at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery this Saturday, May 28, Sunday, May 29, and Monday, May 30 from noon - 5PM.. This is an annual festival that features some of the best bands in the area and beyond paying tribute to Bob Dylan. Some of this year’s notable musicians include The Kennedys, Willie Nile, and Professor Louie and the Crowmatix. For ticket info, a full lineup of musicians, and to find out about other events at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, visit their website.

The Sugarloaf Spring Festival

If you’ve never been to this charming little artist’s hamlet, this would be the perfect weekend to visit. Festivities are scheduled throughout the village from 10AM - 6PM on Sunday, May 29. Local shops will be showing their new spring merchandise and handmade and hand-selected goods, and the streets will be lined with visiting artists, makers, and pop-up food and craft beverage vendors. Plus, the Savage Wonder Festival, made up of all talented veterans, will be going on at the same time. A festival within a festival. For more information, check out the Sugarloaf website.

The Washingtonville Knights of Columbus Memorial Day Carnival

Got kids? This is the perfect festival for kids because it’s actually a carnival. It’s happening at Vern Allen Park in Washingtonville this Thursday and Friday from 6PM - 10PM, Saturday from 4PM - 10PM, Sunday from 3PM - 10PM, and Monday from 2PM - 10PM. Rides, food, games, and fun for the whole family. Plus, for only $25 you can get a wristband which gets you unlimited rides. For more information, check out the carnival web page.

So, if you’re in Orange County feeling festive this weekend, you’ve got some great choices. And even if you’re not in Orange County, it’s worth a drive to check it out. Whatever you decide to do, have a fun and safe Memorial Day weekend.

