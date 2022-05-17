25 Unique Ways to get Active in The Hudson Valley

Getting active is not easy. Sometimes, life just gets in the way. Whether it’s work, family commitments, illness, etc., everyone has struggled to get active. While going to the gym is a healthy habit, that treadmill that makes the loud squeaking noise, with the broken tv, gets old! It is important to shake up your usual routine and try new things.

Even if you are not a fitness fanatic that regularly goes to the gym, these activities are realistic options you can try to kick start your fitness journey. While some items on here may seem challenging, there are other activities you can use to improve your health. It is common knowledge that regular exercise reduces your chances of developing heart disease, diabetes, and other health complications. However, many activities that burn calories feel monotonous and just plain boring. Say goodbye to that crowded gym, and say hello to a new opportunity! Each item on this list has been carefully considered amongst other activities in the Hudson Valley, and each item has been added based on accessibility, practicality, and of course, getting active.