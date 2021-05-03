10 Things That Make Poughkeepsie Famous

We ❤ Poughkeepsie!

Every Monday on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show we wheel in the "Wheel o' Towns" to help us celebrate one lucky town in the Hudson Valley and greater Danbury Connecticut areas. This week we welcomed Anthony from Carmel on the show to pick a town he though the wheel would land on, he picked Brewster. Jess gave "her" a spin and it landed on Poughkeepsie, not good for Anthony, but great for Poughkeepsie....LOL!

To give Poughkeepsie some "love" this week, we started a list of things we need to do or try if we ever find ourselves in Poughkeepsie. Not only did we get things to try, but we also found out some things we never knew about Poughkeepsie. Here's what we have so far...

Kristine from Walden texted us, "When I think Poughkeepsie, I think the Walkway Over the Hudson". Carl texted us from Fishkill that, "PK is home to Grateful Dead Jerry Garcia's wife Carolyn." Chanley from Lagrangeville texted us, "Carol Baskins Husband is from Poughkeepsie!!!" Anytime we can mention Tiger King, we DO IT!...LOL!

One thing you might know about Poughkeepsie uis that it was once home to a HUGE amusement park. It was called "The Woodcliff Pleasure Park". It was set on what is now the northernmost portion of the Marist College campus. The park was spread across 27 acres, and was open for business from 1927-1941. I wrote a whole article about last year here.

Here are just some of the most famous things that call Poughkeepsie home:

The Chance

Bardavon Opera House

IBM

Culinary Institute of America

Vassar

Marist

What did we miss? Call or text us through the Wolf app and we'll keep adding to our list.

