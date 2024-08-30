1-In-30-Million Lobster Shocks Customers At New York Supermarket

An incredibly rare, one-in-30-million, orange lobster was found at a New York supermarket.

The rare lobster was rescued from a Long Island Stop & Shop.

Orange Lobster Spotted in Seafood Tank At Long Island Supermarket

Humane Long Island Humane Long Island loading...

The one-in-30-million orange lobster was spotted inside the seafood tank at the grocery store in Southampton. Humane Long Island says this lobster is "ultra rare."

Humane Long Island worked with Stop & Shop to rescue and return the lobster to the sea.

Arrived In Shipment

"Lobsters are sensitive, intelligent animals who can travel as far as 100 miles or more each year. Like all aquatic animals, lobsters will pain and suffer when taken from their ocean homes to be eaten or confined to cramped aquariums," anthrozoologist and executive director of Humane Long Island John Di Leonardo stated. "Humane Long Island urges everyone to celebrate Clementine's successful journey back to the wild by respecting all lobsters and not eating them, because no compassionate person should boil an animal alive."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Nicknamed Clementine, Released Into Long Island Sound

The lobster, later renamed "Clementine," by animal advocates was released into the Long Island Sound.

Humane Long Island Humane Long Island loading...

"Humane Long Island is thanking the Southampton Stop & Shop for donating "Clementine"—formerly "Pinky" during her time at Stop & Shop—by sending management a gift basket of lobster-shaped vegan chocolates and crabless vegan cakes along with PETA's Vegan Starter Kit," Humane Long Island stated on Facebook.

7 Things Not to Do While Driving, Including Eat Lobster

7 Things Not to Do While Driving, Including Eat Lobster The Maine Turnpike Authority posted new acts that you should not commit while you are driving and it is super interesting. Gallery Credit: Lizzy Snyder

10 Items To Save on Now Before Fall Hits and Prices Go Up

10 Items To Save on Now Before Fall Hits and Prices Go Up With Labor Day weekend approaching, one last big blast is in order. But don't go broke trying to have the best party out there with these 10 essentials from a Dollar Tree according to gobankingrates.com Gallery Credit: JD Knight

Keep Reading:

11 New York Red Lobster Locations Suddenly Close