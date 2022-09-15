Will There Be a Pumpkin Shortage This October?

If you're planning on carving a jack-o-lantern for Halloween, should you start shopping for the perfect pumpkin earlier than usual?

You may have heard some rumblings about the possibility of a pumpkin shortage and, unfortunately, that may be true. Experts are predicting a lackluster crop this year due to the drought conditions we've been experiencing over the summer.

While there will most likely be plenty of pumpkins to go around, they may not be as big and plump as usual. Those looking to carve the perfect jack-o-lantern are being advised to start looking for their pumpkin earlier in the season before all of the best gourds are picked though. Your local pumpkin patch may not have as many choices this year.

The dry conditions are also expected to affect some apple crops as well. While many local orchards have been busy irrigating their trees, experts say that many apple growers are reporting smaller than usual fruit. A similar situation happened two years ago when a lack of rain resulted in tiny little apples.

All of this could spell bad news for the Hudson Valley since many local businesses rely on income from the fall tourist season. Disappointing crops combined with lackluster fall foliage may put a damper on the region's most popular season.

While lawns throughout the Hudson Valley have started to turn green again thanks to some heavy rains last week, the precipitation has come a little too late for most of the crops in the Hudson Valley.

