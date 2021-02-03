During a time when restaurants have moved towards delivery or curbside pickup, many have made adjustments to their menus to keep sales going. Now, an old favorite will be making it's yearly return to the Golden Arches, according to CNN. McDonald's announced that their famous Shamrock Shakes will be returning to the Hudson Valley, and nationwide, February 15. This will give everyone plenty of time to enjoy the popular St. Patrick's themed milkshake over a month in advance. The shakes will be available for a limited time.

CNN is reporting that the fast food chain will also bring back its Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, for those looking to pack on a few extra calories if you've been out shoveling all the snow that we've received. Hey, you've earned it!

The move comes just a few weeks before McDonald's is expected to debut three new chicken sandwiches to their menu. McDonald's announced in early January that the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich will arrive to restaurants across the country February 24. The announcement comes as a response to other fast food chains ramping up their chicken sandwich options over the past few years, which have lead to a huge response across the country.

To keep up the changing times, McDonald's has been adding and bringing back a lot of items to their menus this past year alone. In September 2020, it was the spicy chicken nuggets. In October, they added new items to their McCafé menu for the first time in eight years. And of course, the McRib returned to McDonald's nationwide in December. There was also the Travis Scott Meal, which marked the first time the chain partnered with a celebrity since Michael Jordan in 1992. The meal was such a hit that some McDonald's locations were actually running out of their main ingredients, such as; beef, bacon, onions and shredded lettuce.