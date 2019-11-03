The 50 Most Adorable Costumed Pets in the Hudson Valley

There are no words for how lovable these Hudson Valley pets are.

On Sunday the Boris & Robyn Show held the 5th annual Halloween Pet Costume Contest. Petco on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie was overrun by all sorts of pets dressed in scary, funny and adorable costumes.

The yearly event is held to raise awareness and funds for Pets Alive. And despite an especially rainy day, it was one of the best turnouts yet. Not only were there costumed dogs, but rabbits, cats and even a parrot came out to compete for the grand prize.

In the end, the winner of the $500 grand prize was Josh Castro's dog, Roman, who dressed up as a package of "Roman Noodles" complete with a steaming cauldron.

Crash-N-Burn Event Pix

Second place went to Galen and Seraphina who dressed up as Jack and Rose. The dogs teamed up with their owners to recreate the movie Titanic.

Crash-N-Burn Event Pix

And third place went to a Maltese named Benny. His owner crafted a homemade motorcycle costume that blew the judges away.

Crash-N-Burn Event Pix

If you'd like to learn more about Pets Alive, please visit their website and consider donating or adopting one of their animals.

Check out the gallery below to see some of our absolute favorite costumed pets from the event.

