Popular Headache Medicine Recalled After Possible Danger to Children

As if we don't have enough things to worry about in 2020, you can now add the risk of dangerous side effects to the list. A popular pain and headache medicine has been recalled just days ahead of the largest hangover morning of the year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to the report,

The recall covers 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250 and 300-count bottles of Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets. The drugs were sold nationwide and online from March 2018 through September 2020

The concern is that, if unattended, children may be able to access the pain medicine and be poisoned if they ingest too many tablets. It may be a good reminder to check your medicine cabinets and drawers and see what may have expired. Since we are entering the cold and flu season, and still in a COVID pandemic, you may be reaching for some relief for a headache or sinus pain. Make sure what you are taking has not gotten out of date.