We certainly have our share of diverse wildlife across the Hudson Valley, and sometimes we can cross paths with some of these animals. Police in one lower Hudson Valley village are warning residents to be on the lookout for bobcats who have been seen roaming near residences on multiple occasions. And while they don't really pose too much of a threat to adult humans, people are being told to watch out for their pets and small children.

Many of these animals are looking for a meal and shelter this time of year, so if your trash can is full of thrown-away food items in an open garage, this could be enticing for something like a bobcat. The Rye Brook Police Department posted a message on their Facebook page, warning residents to be on the lookout. ABC says that officers are patrolling the vicinity near Rockinghorse Trail and Country Ridge Drive, where the sightings have been reported

Police say they think the animals might live in a nearby golf course and just veered off track a little too far. With residential and business developments continuing to encroach further into their habitat, many of these animals' homes have been disrupted. Thus, encounters like the ones seen recently are becoming more common. A DEC Wildlife Biologist says that while the animals were once rare and restricted to the mountain areas, their numbers have spread across almost all of the state in the present day.

Most range in weight from 8 to 25 pounds. Bobcats usually hunt rabbits, insects, chickens, geese and other birds, small rodents, and deer. Like most cats, the bobcat is territorial and usually solitary. Usually, they are far more afraid of humans than we are of them.