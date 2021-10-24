Cozy New Café Opens its Doors in Orange County, New York

The Hudson Valley could never have enough cafes and coffee shops. I love visiting the local spots, ordering their drink of the week and enjoying the space. It seems that in each county, there's quite a few favorite coffee shops that are all truly different. Each one brings that small town, cozy feel to it.

A brand new café has opened its doors right in Orange County.

Silk Factory Café had their soft opening on October 18, 2021. They are located in Newburgh, New York. They offer coffee, espresso, local pastries and food options.

The pictures that I saw on social media of their pastries looked delicious. From the lighting to décor and good vibes, this space looks as if it could be the ideal hangout spot for those who want that coffee house feel.

I'm excited to head on over and experience this brand new café.

Here are other cafes within the Hudson Valley that are worth bragging about the experience.

Noble Coffee Roasters, Campbell Hall

Be sure to try one of their monthly specials on the drink menu. Their specialty teas are my favorite.

Ellas Bellas, Beacon

Your gluten free options are a dream come true at this local shop. Be sure to try their coffee crumb cake when you stop in.

Something Sweet, Middletown

If you truly have a sweet tooth then you'll love it here. Any of their Italian pastries will leave you wanting more.

Where is your favorite coffee shop? What do you like to get there? Share your feedback with us below.

