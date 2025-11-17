This content was produced in partnership with cardplayer.com.

New York’s long-awaited decision on four upstate and three downstate casino licenses authorized in New York’s 2013 gaming statute may now be delayed until 2026. One of the three downstate licenses authorized was Yonkers’ MGM Empire City.

The licenses were authorized to provide an economic boost to the relevant regions, and the postponement thereof holds major implications for various stakeholders. It will also affect Hudson Valley residents, impacting job creation, contracts, and local tax revenue.

How The Licensing Delay Affects Hudson Valley Residents

Although the Gaming Facility Location Board (GFLB) set 1 December 2025 as the target date for announcing the license awards, final state approval is not expected until 31 December 2025. Senator Joseph Addabo, chair of the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, publicly announced the expected delays on 27 August, saying they will likely be missed.

Meanwhile, many residents notice the contrast between the slow-moving state approvals and the speed and ease of access when playing online. The much-needed local revenue injection that could have been generated by the Yonkers’ MGM Empire City now goes to platforms like eCheck casinos. These platforms allow users to transfer funds securely in minutes, without risking their bank details. As a result, they have become a popular alternative for local gambling enthusiasts.

Local governments often factor projected incomes, such as gaming taxes, into their budget forecasts. However, with the delays, counties are left uncertain about the future and unable to properly plan.

For Hudson Valley residents, the tardiness of the state directly impacts job creation and regional infrastructure planning and upgrades. Opportunities at the MGM Empire City in Yonkers for local contractors in construction, hospitality, and supply chain are also difficult to anticipate.

Local Project and Timelines Affected

Currently, the MGM Empire City operates as a racino with video lottery terminals (VLTs). MGM applied for a full casino license to expand its venue and operations. These upgrades will add more entertainment venues, new restaurants, and live table games. Developments like these provide much-needed revenue that can provide funding for other infrastructure and facilities in the state.

Company projections for the development are hundreds of construction jobs, plus thousands of long-term roles once the expansion is completed.

In total, there are eight operations competing for only three available licenses. Other applicants include The Avenir, Caesars Palace, Times Square, and the Freedom Plaza in Manhattan; Bally’s Bronx; The Coney in Brooklyn; and Resorts World New York City, and Metropolitan Park in Queens. Hudson Valley’s best shot is the MGM Empire City, but delays mean that Yonkers must once again wait to see if it makes the cut.

Local Economic, Construction, and Transport Implications

Contractors had expected to start soon after the 2025 license awards. Further delays mean idle resources, wasted time, and uncertainty for local workers’ unions. Scheduled environmental and traffic congestion studies are also tied to expected project start dates. Should the MGM Empire City be granted a license, expanded casino traffic would affect major Hudson Valley arteries.

However, the state also loses out. A $500 million license fee must be paid by each bidder who is awarded a license. Until this happens, the state and municipalities don’t see a cent.

Conclusion

There are a couple of developments residents can watch to see what happens next. Each project must be approved by the local Community Advisory Committees by 30 September. A two-thirds majority is required for any project to go ahead. The GFLB is still one member short, which also slows down decision-making.

Hudson Valley residents can keep an eye on legislative sessions and budget announcements to stay up to date with revised timelines. Yonkers officials and MGM updates will likely reveal the most about future plans.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.