Hudson Valley Describes the Presidential Debate with One Word

Some of these are spot on!

I was extremely excited to sit down on Tuesday night to sit and listen to what I was hoping was going to be an informative debate about some of the most serious issues our great country has faced in quite some time, and to say I was shocked by what I witnessed was an understatement and I don't think I was alone.

After watching the two presidential candidates, President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden get into heated exchange after heated exchange, interruption after interruption. I was left sitting on my couch at 10:57 p.m. last night BAFFLED!!!

And you guessed it, I wasn't alone! We asked you guys to try and describe what we witnessed with just ONE word, and got hundreds of responses. Before you scroll through some of them, take this moment right now to remind yourself to get out and vote in the election!!